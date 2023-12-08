Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 8th, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the second week of the high school boy’s basketball season in Ohio and we have key matchups that will help decide league and conference races.
The BCSN Game of the Week features St. John’s at St. Francis. Host Mark Kunz will feature that game along with the others listed below. We’ll also have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John’s at St. Francis
Start at Rogers
Rossford at Maumee
Edon at Toledo Christian
Bowsher at Waite
Lima Senior at Scott
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springfield at Fremont Ross
Findlay at Whitmer
Clay at Southview
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Perrysburg at Northview
