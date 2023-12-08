13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 8th, 2023

Toledo Central Catholic defeated Bishop Watterson to win its second-straight state championship.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the second week of the high school boy’s basketball season in Ohio and we have key matchups that will help decide league and conference races.

The BCSN Game of the Week features St. John’s at St. Francis. Host Mark Kunz will feature that game along with the others listed below. We’ll also have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. John’s at St. Francis

Start at Rogers

Rossford at Maumee

Edon at Toledo Christian

Bowsher at Waite

Lima Senior at Scott

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springfield at Fremont Ross

Findlay at Whitmer

Clay at Southview

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Perrysburg at Northview

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

