December 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a few more clouds late afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 50s with breezy conditions. Lows tonight may not drop below 50. Temperatures are expected to break record highs on Saturday with a high in the low 60s. A light passing shower is possible early Saturday morning and again around mid-day. A partly cloudy sky is expected to develop late day. Overall there is a 40% chance of a shower on Saturday. It is possible a few more showers arrive Saturday night along and east of I-75. That rain will move east pretty quickly on Sunday morning, but clouds may hold through the day. Highs will be in the low 40s. Monday morning is expected to be cloudy. After that, the entire work week could be sunny to mostly sunny as a big area of high pressure will stall out across the area. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 40s late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.