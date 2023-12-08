Electric vehicle battery plant coming to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mobis, a company that makes automotive parts, is opening an electric vehicle battery plant at the site of the old Northtowne Mall in Toledo, according to Mobis chairperson.

In 2021, the City of Toledo announced the former mall would be developed into a manufacturing facility with two industrial buildings. On Friday, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz did not confirm that project, but told 13 Action News today big things are coming.

“For years, that was 50 or 60 acres of vacant, unproductive land,” Kapzukiewicz said. “I think real soon we’re going to send an announcement of some exciting, job-creating economic potential that feds the auto industry, but that feds it with cleaner fuel and technologies.”

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority will discuss the project on Monday.

