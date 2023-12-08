Hamilton man shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend: 911 call

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man says he does not want an apology from his ex-girlfriend and still has love for her, even after she shot him in the testicle.

Charlie Glenn says the charges against 36-year-old Tonya Nester are from when she shot him.

Glenn talked with FOX19 NOW about what happened when he was shot by his ex.

“[She] wanted me to take a walk with her, and I found out she had a pistol with her,” Glenn claims. “She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me.’”

A friend of Glenn’s, Paul Carpenter, says he rushed over to his buddy’s house after the gunshot.

“My thoughts was - was he okay, you know, is he dead? Is he alive? I didn’t know, but they said he was okay and, you know, it wasn’t life-threatening,” Carpenter recalled.

According to police, Glenn was able to get the gun away from his ex-girlfriend.

“She pulled the pistol out and shot me, and I proceeded to take the pistol from her at that point and got her down,” explained Glenn. “My family members called the 911 because I was shot and bleeding.”

911 caller: “She’s trying to take off out the door. She’s run out the front door because she’s trying to leave.”

Dispatcher: “Which way did she run?”

911 caller: “Uhm, uhm, I don’t know.”

The person calling 911 told police they saw Nester run east from the house through an alley towards Crawford Woods.

Hamilton police say they eventually arrested Nester about a half mile from the crime scene at a house on Caldwell Street.

Glenn is heard on the 911 call explaining his injury.

“One shot, but I think it went through my testicle into my butt cheek and out,” Glenn said, according to a recording of the 911 call.

Carpenter said for someone to shoot their ex is horrible.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody would [do that],” Carpenter said. “I don’t know if they had relationship problems or what, but to do something like that is horrible.”

Glenn said Nester is taking medication for a mental disability.

If he wants an apology from her, Glenn says no, as he only wants her to get better.

“I still to this day love her, and if she ever gets better, well...” Glenn explained.

Glenn is back home now, while Nester is in the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

She faces a felonious assault charge and is due back in court on Dec. 12.

