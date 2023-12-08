Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees at the Toledo Jeep Assembly Complex have been back to work for just over a month after the UAW strike ended. Now many employees are worried they will be out of work again, but this time, under very different circumstances.

Jeep’s parent company Stellantis gave a WARN notice to UAW Local 12 leadership, announcing mass layoffs affecting 1,225 Jeep Assembly Complex employees beginning as soon as Feb. 5 and potentially lasting until Feb. 19. Stellanis said 131 production operators and team members and 1,094 supplemental employees could be laid off.

One UAW member and Jeep employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said she received an automated call notifying her of the layoffs.

She was unhappy with the UAW deal and knew that there was a potential for layoffs.j

“”People feel like we went on strike for nothing, and I do too,” she said.

She said she was shocked to hear the news of the layoffs so soon after the negotiations completed.

“We was really sacrificing everything just to get screwed man,” she said.

As a more senior employee, she says she doesn’t think she’ll be affected, but is wary of what is to come down the line. She said she is preparing by saving and going back to college.

“Do I think it’s going to get to me right now? No,” she said. “Do I think it might get to me later? Yes.”

She loves the auto industry but is worried about how the industry and business is moving.

“The top two things I can say for an average UAW member right now, is save and educate yourself,” she said. “That’s literally the only thing that will save us from tragedy.” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz issued a statement following the layoffs.

Senator Sherrod Browd also weighed in, delivering a statement about the layoffs as well.

13 Action News reached out to UAW Local 12 leadership for comment and is waiting to hear back.

