Jeep worker injured at Toledo Assembly Complex

The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker at the Toledo Assembly Complex was seriously injured on the job Friday.

According to an official with the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, crews responded to a 52-year-old man who had his hand caught in a machine.

The man suffered serious injuries to his hand and forearm.

