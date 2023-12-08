Jeep worker injured at Toledo Assembly Complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker at the Toledo Assembly Complex was seriously injured on the job Friday.

According to an official with the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, crews responded to a 52-year-old man who had his hand caught in a machine.

The man suffered serious injuries to his hand and forearm.

