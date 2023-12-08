13abc Marketplace
Most recent Lucas County Correctional Officer graduation class higher than previous one but recruitment numbers still down

18 newly graduated correctional officers will soon patrol our Lucas County Jail but the sheriff says we are still a long way from average recruitment numbers.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Sheriff Michael Navarre says recruitment and retention numbers are low, but they are actively trying to change that.

“We’re doing a lot of recruitment right now on social media which has proven to be very effective for us,” said Navarre. “We’re trying to increase the wages so that we can compete with other sheriff’s offices in this area and other police departments.”

Thursday’s graduates are keeping his hopes high he says.

“As long as we can keep hiring people and putting them through class and graduating them, and replace the officers who are retiring, that’s encouraging,” Navarre said. “It’s a challenging job but it’s very rewarding. We’re looking for people that want to make a difference.”

People, like Seth Austin. He is choosing to follow in his father’s footsteps despite possible setbacks.

“I was diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome, and so I knew that in order to become a cop I had to overcome this obstacle,” said Austin.

He ended up graduating top of his class.

“Until you spread your wings, you will never know how far you can fly,” Austin said.

According to Navarre, with six correctional officers in the previous class, and 18 this time around, he is hopeful that number will only continue to grow.

