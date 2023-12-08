13abc Marketplace
One killed after car crashes near Swan Creek Thursday night

Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Car crashed on S. Summit Street(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed after crashing a vehicle near Swan Creek Thursday night.

According to officials on the scene, at least one person died after crashing a car near the Swan Creek Apartments on S. Summit Street.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday. Officials are on the scene investigating the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

