One killed after car crashes near Swan Creek Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed after crashing a vehicle near Swan Creek Thursday night.

According to officials on the scene, at least one person died after crashing a car near the Swan Creek Apartments on S. Summit Street.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday. Officials are on the scene investigating the incident.

