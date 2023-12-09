13abc Marketplace
12/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

12/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST
TONIGHT: Mild, chance of isolated showers, breezy, temperatures rising into the lower to mid 50s. SATURDAY: Windy and very warm, chance of an early shower, showers more likely in the afternoon and evening (especially east of I-75). Temperatures rise to 61 just after noon which would set a new record high. Southwest winds could gust over 35 mph. SUNDAY: Much cooler, chance of flurries in the afternoon and evening, highs only in the upper 30s. NEXT WEEK: Dry and seasonable, high temps mainly in the 40s.

Latest News

