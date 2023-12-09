12/8/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mild, chance of isolated showers, breezy, temperatures rising into the lower to mid 50s. SATURDAY: Windy and very warm, chance of an early shower, showers more likely in the afternoon and evening (especially east of I-75). Temperatures rise to 61 just after noon which would set a new record high. Southwest winds could gust over 35 mph. SUNDAY: Much cooler, chance of flurries in the afternoon and evening, highs only in the upper 30s. NEXT WEEK: Dry and seasonable, high temps mainly in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.