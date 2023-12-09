Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family in St. Johns is opening up about the diagnosis of their 19 month old daughter, in hopes of finding another family, or doctor who has dealt with her invisible illness.

19 month old Oakleigh has aquagenic urticaria. In simple terms, she’s allergic to water.

It is estimated that only 100 to 250 people in the world have the allergy. The condition is so rare, that when News 10 reached out to doctors and allergists in the Mid-Michigan area, no one could speak about the illness because they had no information on it. Which is the same problem, Baby Oakleigh’s parents face.

“She’s always been very happy and we were fortunate she never really cried,” said Oakleigh’s mom, Hailey Denison.

To the normal eye, Oakleigh is a normal one-and-a-half-year-old. Her parents say one week ago, their lives were changed forever.

“One day in the bath I was turning around to grab the soap to wash her and I noticed that when she stood up, she was broken out into these hives but not just hives like seasonal allergies... They are like severe hives that were turning into blisters,” said Denison.

Her parents took her to Sparrow’s emergency room, where doctors bathed Oakleigh themselves.

“Within five minutes it was everywhere and this time it had also gotten worse than what we had seen at home,” said Denison.

That’s when doctors confirmed, Baby Oakleigh had aquagenic urticaria.

“This is going to affect her whole life. What’s the first thing you say to your kid when they’re sick “lets go put you in a bath” we can no longer do that. She can’t play sports because she will sweat, we can’t go on hot vacations because she’ll sweat, we can’t do any of these things with her now, she can’t play in the snow. Her new outlook on life is pretty scary especially when no one seems to know anything about it,” said Denison.

Oakleigh’s parents say the doctors couldn’t really do anything but diagnose the invisible illness.

“They felt so sorry at the hospital because they didn’t really have much of any answers for us... like I said 200 people... unheard of,” said Hailey and Jacob Denison.

Since there is no cure, doctors could only prescribe Oakleigh a topical cream and sent her parents home with an EpiPen. For the first-time parents, this is a cry for help.

“To try to find someone in the United States that has seen these kind of things that can point us in the right direction for doctors and can help us find families that have also gone through this. With her case being so severe, we’re not sure if there is someone else as severe as a case she has,” said Denison.

The Denison’s are raising money for Oakleigh and her parents to travel to the Mayo Clinic in Florida, you can find that linked here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.