Felisha from ‘Friday’ opens vegan cafe in Tahoka

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - A Hollywood actress is making her debut on Friday once again, but this time in Tahoka.

Angela Means, who played Felisha* in the 1995 film “Friday,” has opened up Jackfruit Cafe, a new vegan restaurant in the heart of the small town.

Means stated she became a vegan 10 years ago after battling health problems and gaining weight.

“I am a farm girl, I grew up on a farm right outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan,” Means said. “Vegetables were my life so I went right back to it.”

Means stated she had owned multiple successful vegan restaurants in Los Angeles while her son, a college athlete, was getting his education. After he graduated and she became an “empty nester,” she told her son she was ready for a fresh start.

“‘Momma can leave California now, I am good on California,’” Means told him. “The first thing out of his mouth was ‘you should look at Texas,’ and I said, ‘Texas? I ain’t going to Texas.’ Well, here I am,” said Means.

Means explained why she chose to settle down in Tahoka.

“I drove around the city and this town,” Means said. “I was just meant to be here. I was seriously just meant to be here.”

Although Means had planned on peacefully retiring in the small community, she says the future home of Jackfruit Cafe just seemed to be the perfect fit.

“I drove past this-my son’s number was 15. The address is 15-15,” said Means.

On Friday, Means opened the first vegan cafe in Tahoka. She says while she knows the food is different than what West Texans are used to, she’s up for the challenge.

“We are in Texas, I know where we are,” Means said. “Let’s just try, that’s all I am asking, just come try the food.”

As people leave Jackfruit Cafe, they may even hear a familiar phrase:

“‘Bye, Felicia!’” Means said.

In the movie “Friday” the name of Means’ character is spelled Felisha; however, it is also commonly spelled “Felicia” when quoting the movie.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

