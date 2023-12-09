Man killed in Seneca County car crash

Norwalk, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died after striking a fence near Country Road 35 north of Township Road 44 in Venice Township Friday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say that Heath Mahl, 41, was driving north on Country Road 35 before entering a curve, driving off the right side of the road and hitting a fence. OSHP says that after crashing into the fence he continued over an embankment and hit several trees.

OSHP says that Mahl died from his injuries and was transferred to a local hospital.

Mahl was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol does seem to be a factor says OHSP.

