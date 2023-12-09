Protesters gather outside of local media outlets, supporting journalists in Palestine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crowd slowly grew in size outside of the Toledo Blade building on Friday. Protestors gathered to march in solidarity with journalists in Palestine and honoring those who lost their lives on the job.

Ziyad Abu Hummos said he looks at news feeds from Gaza every day to see what’s happening on the ground.

“Our way of connection with the people of Gaza: these journalists,” Abu Hummos said. “Because Gaza is being disconnected from the world. There’s no internet in Gaza.”

According to the most recent data from the nonprofit organization Committee to Protect Journalist, 63 journalists and media workers have been killed in Palestine and Israel since Oct. 7. The nonprofit said 56 of the media workers and journalists were Palestinian, four were Israeli and three were Lebanese.

“I mean the journalists in Gaza, for them, they risk their lives just to, let the mission and what’s happening on the ground, you know, to be shown to the world,” Abu Hummos said.

Protesters held up pictures of journalists killed, and some taped the word “press” to their chest, emulating the press vests that journalists wear in dangerous reporting situations.

Walaa Kanan, a board member for the Toledo chapter of American Muslims for Palestine, said that the protest was also focused on media coverage of Gaza.

“Language is powerful, language is important, and it is crucial that we are concise with our language,” Kanan said.

Protestors call what is happening in Palestine a genocide. The Israeli government says it has a right to defend itself. Over 17,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7 according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and 1,200 people were killed in Israel on Oct. 7 according to the Israeli government. Kanan said she will continue to be support Palestine and Palestinians.

“We refused to be silenced, we refuse to let our journalists be silenced,” she said.

