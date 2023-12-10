12/10: Erin's Sunday Forecast

Sunday morning remains cloudy, but dry, for any morning plans. Scattered showers coming off of Lake Michigan carry into SE Michigan and northern Ohio counties by lunchtime and through the evening, but because of their scattered nature, we do not see high rainfall totals... just up to one tenth of an inch. Temperatures today only peak in the low-40s with mostly cloudy skies. The chance for scattered rain showers switches to a chance for some snow showers in the early overnight hours with dropping temperatures. Temperatures drop into the upper-20s on Monday morning. There is a band of lake-effect snow scheduled to arrive in western counties in the late morning and carry through Lucas County by 3pm, and with this, up to half an inch of snowfall could be seen more west. There will be minimal impact to the roads, but the snow would stick to the grass and rooftops.

