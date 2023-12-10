13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/10: Erin's Sunday Forecast

Isolated rain showers this afternoon, lake-effect snow tomorrow
Scattered showers usher in from the north this afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday morning remains cloudy, but dry, for any morning plans. Scattered showers coming off of Lake Michigan carry into SE Michigan and northern Ohio counties by lunchtime and through the evening, but because of their scattered nature, we do not see high rainfall totals... just up to one tenth of an inch. Temperatures today only peak in the low-40s with mostly cloudy skies. The chance for scattered rain showers switches to a chance for some snow showers in the early overnight hours with dropping temperatures. Temperatures drop into the upper-20s on Monday morning. There is a band of lake-effect snow scheduled to arrive in western counties in the late morning and carry through Lucas County by 3pm, and with this, up to half an inch of snowfall could be seen more west. There will be minimal impact to the roads, but the snow would stick to the grass and rooftops.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit St.
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

Latest News

Scattered showers usher in from the north this afternoon.
12/10: Erin's Sunday Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/10: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/9: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
12/9: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast