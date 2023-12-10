13abc Marketplace
12/9: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow showers Sunday PM - Sunday night, then getting quiet.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: A lingering shower early tonight, otherwise much cooler and a bit breezy with lows in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: Breezy, but not as windy as it was on Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few scattered rain and snow showers for the afternoon and evening, but accumulations are not expected. SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers southwest of Toledo could produce a dusting. For most of the area, just a flurry possible and cold with lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 30s. A brief flurry or two is possible. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Sunny skies Wednesday, highs around 40. More sunshine for Thursday and warmer with highs in the mid-40s. Mainly sunny Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

