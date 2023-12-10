13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

2 people killed after Saturday night crash on Freemont Pike

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Perrysburg, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people died in a three-vehicle crash on Freemont Pike and Lemoyne Road Saturday night according to the Wood County Sherriff’s Office.

Officials say that a Kia Soul was traveling at high speeds westbound before crashing into the rear of a Ford Fusion, also going westbound. The impact of the hit caused the second vehicle to spin across the roadway and into the eastbound lane. After spinning over the center line, they were struck by a Dodge Journey according to the WCSO.

Jacob Hahn and Savannah Harding, the driver and passenger of the second vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene says WCSO.

Officials say the drivers and passengers of the Kia Soul and Dodge Journey were taken to local hospitals before being released for minor injuries. Officials say that the crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit St.
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

Latest News

Scattered showers usher in from the north this afternoon.
12/10: Erin's Sunday Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/9: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
12/9: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Whitney Durant, aka Soren Monroe, wrote the words “LIARS,” “Fund Abortion,” “Abort God,” and...
BG pregnancy vandal pleads guilty to federal charge