2 people killed after Saturday night crash on Freemont Pike

Perrysburg, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people died in a three-vehicle crash on Freemont Pike and Lemoyne Road Saturday night according to the Wood County Sherriff’s Office.

Officials say that a Kia Soul was traveling at high speeds westbound before crashing into the rear of a Ford Fusion, also going westbound. The impact of the hit caused the second vehicle to spin across the roadway and into the eastbound lane. After spinning over the center line, they were struck by a Dodge Journey according to the WCSO.

Jacob Hahn and Savannah Harding, the driver and passenger of the second vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene says WCSO.

Officials say the drivers and passengers of the Kia Soul and Dodge Journey were taken to local hospitals before being released for minor injuries. Officials say that the crash is still under investigation.

