BG Family host cancer benefit for loved one

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -One woman struggling to make ends meet due to her illness but her family wouldn’t let her go without.

Faith. Family. Fun that’s the mission of one family looking to help out one of their own who has cancer.

Gloria Cano learned she has aggressive breast cancer earlier this year since then she’s had 17 rounds of chemotherapy and a surgery next month.

She was released from her unemployment benefits and was in of financial help. Her sister Yolanda Trimble rallied community members and family to create a cancer benefit in her honor.

”We wondered with the holidays coming up if we should do it but we did it,” Trimble said.

Yolanda tells 13abc that Gloria isn’t one to ask for help and has handled her cancer journey with grace.

“I had faith before but now with the outpouring and my family. This cancer put things into perspective,” Cano said.

Community members could buy into a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and food which will support Gloria post-surgery but her family has been making strides before the benefit to help out.

Trimble said, “We’ve been canvasing BG asking businesses for two days straight asking for donations, posting signs.”

Gloria tells 13abc she’s thankful for her “cancer posse” who she can lean on when she’s weak.

Cano said, “My sister she’s my other warrior you know when I can’t fight my other sister too but my whole family they’re all warriors and they help me fight.”

You can make a donation at this link for Gloria.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.