BG pregnancy vandal pleads guilty to federal charge

The above video is from July, 2023.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The person who vandalized a pregnancy center in Bowling Green earlier this year pleaded guilty in federal county to a misdemeanor charge after initially pleading not guilty to the crime, according to prosecutors.

Whitney M. Durant, aka Soren Monroe, 20, of Worthington, wrote the words “LIARS,” “Fund Abortion,” “Abort God,” and “Jane’s Revenge” on the side of the HerChoice pregnancy center on April 15, 2023, prosecutors said.

Durant, who was attending Bowling Green State University at the time, pleaded not guilty in July. Friday, Durant entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prohibits a person from intentionally damaging or destroying the property of a facility because that facility provides reproductive health services, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“As reflected by today’s guilty plea, the United States will enforce federal laws that protect uninterrupted access to all clinics providing reproductive health services, whether they provide women with options that include abortion care or whether they solely encourage women to consider non-abortion alternatives,” said U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio. “Here, the vandalized clinic did not provide abortion care, but that did not give the defendant license to deface the clinic’s property in protest, violating federal law in the process.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 9, 2024. Durant faces a maximum of one year in prison.

“The First Amendment provides a constitutional right to peacefully protest, but Ms. Durant’s actions of defacing a reproductive health care center crossed a line,” said Special Agent in Charge Greg Nelsen of the FBI Cleveland Field Office. “The FBI and our partners will continue to aggressively investigate FACE Act violations and protect every American’s access to reproductive health care services.”

