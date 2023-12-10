Lucas County among 10 counties eligible for $15 million in child care grants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Children and Youth announced $15 million in grants for licensed child care and early learning programs across the state.

Child care centers in 10 counties, including Lucas, Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lorain, Mahoning, Montgomery, Stark and Summit, are eligible for grants to expand access and offer more spots for families with toddlers and infants.

Rhonda Thomas has been in the child care industry for 20 years, on and off. She is the owner of Gigi’s First Step Learning and Development Family Childcare in Toledo.

She was happy to hear about the new grants and already submitted her application.

“I think it’s fabulous that we got this grant money,” Thomas said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Thomas said she would use the money to add to her staff. She said that this grant will not only help child care centers, but the people that they serve.

“It’s going to help out our families that have infants and toddlers,” Thomas said. “It’s going to help out the daycare centers that need to bring in more staff to take care of the infants.”

The grants are specifically allocated for infant and toddler child care. The counties were chosen based on infant mortality rates, and health disparities in Black communities.

According to a report by the Ohio Department of Health’s Eliminating Disparities in Infant Mortality Task Force, nine of the 10 counties receiving grants had high amounts of infant deaths. The task force noted that 61% of all infant deaths and 87% of Black infant deaths in Ohio in 2019 occurred in Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Mahoning, Montgomery, Stark, and Summit counties.

The task force recommended increasing high quality child care options to support infant health and address infant mortality rates.

Thomas said that the grants will help children grow and get the education and quality care they need. She said she hopes that Ohio continues support and help child care workers.

“We need this help and we appreciate Governor DeWine getting that for us,” Thomas said.

The grant amounts vary depending on how many additional children eligible family child care and child care centers plant to serve. The highest award amount is $250,000.

