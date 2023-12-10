13abc Marketplace
One dead in Paulding County fire

One person is dead after a fire in Paulding County, Ohio.
One person is dead after a fire in Paulding County, Ohio.(AP)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio. (WPTA) - Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed one person is dead after a fire Friday night.

The Cecil Fire Departments were called to a mobile home fire around 9:15 p.m. in the village of Cecil in northern Paulding County. When they arrived they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Police say witnesses reported one resident was still inside. Once the scene was safe, firefighters found one person inside who did not survive. Their name has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

