12/10: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

A few flurries tonight into Monday. After that, staying dry for a while.
12/10: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Isolated rain and snow showers this evening. The rest of the night will be cold with lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: A few flurries are possible on Monday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. A southwest breeze gusting 30-35 mph will bring in some warmer air: highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: Sunny skies and calmer Wednesday with highs near 40. More sunshine on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Sunny for Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy next Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s both days.

12/10: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
