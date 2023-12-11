13abc Marketplace
12/11: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Breezy Tuesday; sunnier week ahead
A southwest breeze tomorrow, plus a mild and mostly sunny rest of the week ahead. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’ve rolled into the new week on a calmer, cooler note, as highs struggle to crack the 40s thanks to morning clouds. The eventual afternoon sun will be a running theme this week, leading to mild temps in the mid-40s to low-50s. Tuesday will carry a southwest breeze up to 30mph, though it’s a largely quiet week in the weather department otherwise.

