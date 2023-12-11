13abc Marketplace
5-year-old in stable condition after being shot

5-year-old in stable condition after being shot
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A young child was shot at a house on Brussels St. near Upton just after 11 p.m. Sunday night, according to Toledo Police.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This was the second time in a week that a child was shot in the area.

A 10-year-old was wounded in an accidental shooting two blocks away.

A 15-year-old has been charged with felonious assault in that incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

