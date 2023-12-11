April 8, 2024: School cancellations for the total solar eclipse
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many schools across the area have cancelled classes ahead of the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
The decision comes as a safety measure, as the timeframe of totality is during many schools’ dismissal times, but ultimately, administrators have expressed this important learning experience for their students to have.
The following school districts have decided to cancel classes on April 8, 2024:
Toledo Public Schools
Perrysburg Schools
Sylvania Schools
Oregon City Schools
Maumee City Schools
Rossford Exempted Village School District
Anthony Wayne Local School District
Otsego Local School District
Penta Career Center
Bowling Green State University
