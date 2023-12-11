13abc Marketplace
April 8, 2024: School cancellations for the total solar eclipse

Many schools across the area have cancelled classes ahead of the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many schools across the area have cancelled classes ahead of the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The decision comes as a safety measure, as the timeframe of totality is during many schools’ dismissal times, but ultimately, administrators have expressed this important learning experience for their students to have.

The following school districts have decided to cancel classes on April 8, 2024:

Toledo Public Schools

Perrysburg Schools

Sylvania Schools

Oregon City Schools

Maumee City Schools

Rossford Exempted Village School District

Anthony Wayne Local School District

Otsego Local School District

Penta Career Center

Bowling Green State University

