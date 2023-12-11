13abc Marketplace
Bomb squad neutralizes device used to start fires at Toledo shooting scene

Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo Ohio WTVG
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad removed a device used for starting fires at a shooting scene over the weekend, police say.

TPD reports say crews were called out to the parking lot of the Greenbelt Apartments in the 900 block of Cherry Street Saturday morning on a Shotspotter alert that picked up six rounds. Officers found six shell casings at the scene and an “improvised incendiary device” on a parked car nearby, and found that a vacant apartment window had been shot out.

Toledo Police, Toledo Fire and Rescue crews, an arson investigator, detectives from ISB and the bomb squad responded to the incident. The bomb squad collected the device and neutralized it.

The report did not disclose any possible suspects or a motive. No one was hurt in the incident and police continue to investigate. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

