Browns’ Joe Flacco nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week following win vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week following Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski named Flacco, who threw for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns in the team’s 31-27 victory over the Jaguars, the starting QB for the rest of the season after the game.

Flacco completed 26 of his 45 pass attempts Sunday, which included a 6-play, 75-yard opening drive resulting in a touchdown.

Browns fans can vote for Flacco as the Week 14 FedEx Player of the Week by clicking HERE.

Watch the live reactions from the Browns following yesterday’s win below from the 5th Quarter:

