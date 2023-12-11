Browns’ Joe Flacco nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week following win vs. Jaguars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week following Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski named Flacco, who threw for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns in the team’s 31-27 victory over the Jaguars, the starting QB for the rest of the season after the game.

.@JoeFlacco is our guy the rest of the way 🫡 pic.twitter.com/vDUmLrIYRW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2023

Flacco completed 26 of his 45 pass attempts Sunday, which included a 6-play, 75-yard opening drive resulting in a touchdown.

Browns fans can vote for Flacco as the Week 14 FedEx Player of the Week by clicking HERE.

Watch the live reactions from the Browns following yesterday’s win below from the 5th Quarter:

