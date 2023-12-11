13abc Marketplace
Check out the menu at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first spin-off restaurant

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.
The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s is now officially open.

The inaugural location is just outside of Chicago in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The fast-food chain announced CosMc’s menu items just this week.

The menu does not include McDonald’s hamburgers or fries, but instead focuses on drinks and snacks, rivaling menus of places like Starbucks and Dunkin’.

CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel...
CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades. CosMc's also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.

However, there are just a couple of familiar McDonald’s items on the menu. McFlurries and Egg McMuffin sandwiches will be served all day.

McDonald’s has not yet revealed the locations for more CosMc’s, but revealed the pilot program is planned for 10 cities across the United States.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

