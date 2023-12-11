December 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly sunny today with a slim chance of a snow flurry. No accumulation is expected. Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 40s. Friday will bring more sunshine with a high in the upper 40s. Saturday is expected to be in the middle 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday will bring a blend of sun and clouds with a high of 50. Next week also looks calm and dry. The work week is expected to start off cooler with another warm up building through the week.

