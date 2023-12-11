EV battery plant on the horizon in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We now know what will bring the old Northtowne property in Toledo back to life.

It’s the future of the automotive industry, electric vehicles. Toledo will now be part of the battery business. We’re now learning the details of a new battery parts facility that will serve not just Toledo-built vehicles.

This mall site was vacant for 17 years. This spec building went up and now an auto parts maker wants in.

20-30 years ago you may have had a site full of Christmas shoppers at what used to be the old Northtowne mall. The shoppers and the mall are both long gone. Coming next, batteries and parts for electric vehicles.

“This is really the most exciting economic development project I’ve worked on in the city of Toledo,” Brandon Sehlhorst, Toledo’s Economic Development Director said. For Sehlhorst and his team what was tricky over the last two decades was getting control of the property amid numerous owners and their wants. Toledo got it, marketed the property, then found a developer to put up the spec building.

Auto parts supplier Mobis will produce EV battery plates, basically the casing for car batteries in electric vehicles.

“When we have product the market responds and i think we just need to continue to create opportunities within the city,” Sehlhorst said. This work brings with it about 185 full-time jobs and an annual payroll of $9.5 million by 2026. Those battery plates will not only supply Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator but also the Chrysler Pacifica assembled in Canada.”

“This was a great win for the jeep plant but the fact that this could service other Stellantis facilities is a huge opportunity of toledo,” Sehlhorst said.

This site off Alexis Road works well too because it’s close to one of the big Toledo sources for the workforce. That would be southeast Michigan.

There’s room on this property for two more spec buildings to try and lure in other companies. With this lease, we’ll see if that spurs along more buildings.

