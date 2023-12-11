13abc Marketplace
Family mourns the loss of young son killed in tornado

Arlan Burnham was killed after a tornado hit his family's home.
Arlan Burnham was killed after a tornado hit his family's home.(Burnham Family)
By Caleb Wethington and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A family in Tennessee is mourning the loss of their young son after he was killed by a tornado that hit their home Saturday.

The Burnham family said their home in Clarksville was in the direct path of a tornado and their “beautiful baby boy” Arlan was unable to escape the house.

The family also lost their home in the storms.

“Kyle and I are not OK. We don’t know how to navigate through this. We have no idea what is next. Anyone who knows me at all knows how much I love and adore my kids, all kids really. I cannot put into words how absolutely devastated I am,” the family wrote in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family and in less than 24 hours, it has surpassed $100,000.

“We have an entire army of people helping us. To all of you who have shown up to dig through the rubble to help find and save things like a drawing Arlan made in kindergarten...you have no idea how absolutely grateful I am,” the family added in the Facebook post.

The fundraiser was set up by Brien Burkeen to help the Burnham family through this difficult time. Burkeen said “no donation is too small” in a message alongside the fundraiser.

“Your contributions will go directly towards assisting with funeral expenses for Arlan, as well as aiding in the process of rebuilding their home and replacing essential belongings,” Burkeen said.

