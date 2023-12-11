13abc Marketplace
FLOCK cameras help catch Toledo breaking and entering suspects, police say

Court records show Michael Post is facing a charge of breaking and entering to commit theft or...
Court records show Michael Post is facing a charge of breaking and entering to commit theft or felony trespassing of an unoccupied structure by force.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested two people they say are responsible for break-ins at area carry outs after FLOCK cameras picked up hits on the suspect vehicle.

According to Toledo Police reports, police responded to a break-in at the Stop & Go in the 1700 block of Laskey and an attempted break-in at the Stop & Go in the 3700 block of Monroe just before 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the someone tried to use a cinderblock to break the glass of the front door at the Monroe Street location, but were unsuccessful.

The report went on to say investigators knew of a suspect vehicle, a silver Chevy Impala, and received several hits on FLOCK cameras. Police say they pulled over that vehicle and arrested two people. Officers also recovered evidence from the breaking and entering incidents in the vehicle, the report said.

Court records show Michael Post is facing a charge of breaking and entering to commit theft or felony trespassing of an unoccupied structure by force. The police affidavit alleges he broke a front door window with a hammer then stole ten cartons of cigarettes. Police cited witness and video evidence. He posted an SOR bond on Monday and is due back in court on Jan. 30.

The police report listed a woman as the second suspect, but there were no applicable charges filed in municipal court for her.

