Group creates 24-hour long wave of light remembering children who have died

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly every chair was filled for The Northwest Ohio Compassionate Friends’ candle lighting on National Children’s Memorial Day.

The grief support group nonprofit invited community members who have lost children at any stage, from miscarriages to those who died as adults, to light a candle in remembrance and join a 24-hour wave of light.

Cassandra Neeb joined The Compassionate Friends in 2015 when she lost her son Hunter. She attends the candle lighting every year.

“It’s just something we do to honor him, and to honor all of the other kids who’ve gone too soon,” Neeb said.

People hung up pictures of their loved ones, decorated ornaments, and lit candles to honor their memories during the holiday season.

“Christmas hasn’t been the same and I think most parents here would say the same thing, it’s not the same,” Neeb said.

She thinks the candle lighting comes at the right time because the holiday season is a time where people need support.

Maryellen Schmidt, the chapter leader of the Northwest Ohio Compassionate Friends said that it is important to be able to have discussions with people who understand what it is like to lose a child.

“It’s so difficult in today’s society people don’t want to discuss death and grieve but as bereaved parents, we want to talk about our children like everyone wants to talk about their children whether they’re alive or deceased,” Schmidt said.

Neeb said that events like the candle lighting are spaces where those grieving can surround themselves with a community of care.

“There’s no pretense here, you know you don’t have to say ‘yeah, I’m fine, of course everything’s ok,’ like you do to the rest of the world sometimes,” Neeb said. “Here everybody knows… There’s just a comfort you don’t have elsewhere.”

Once the clock struck 7 p.m., attendees were invited to light their candles from one of the five central candles symbolizing grief, courage, memory, love and hope.

“The ones that stand out the most to me are the memory and the love candle because I feel like those don’t die. They don’t ever leave,” Neeb said.

Neeb and Schmidt encouraged others walking through grief to attend a Compassionate Friends group near them. The Northwest Ohio chapter meets on the first Thursday of each month. For more information, click here.

