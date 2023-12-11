‘LIFE@TU’ engages seniors living in Seneca County

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A new program called Lifelong Learning at Tiffin University or, ‘LIFE@TU,’ has plenty of perks, including a semester full of learning for community members at Tiffin University.

“I really get the topics that seniors are thinking about,” Mimi Johnston said.

At 60, Johnston, coordinator for ‘LIFE@TU,’ said she doesn’t feel like a senior, but new programing is aimed to keep those 50 and older active at Tiffin University.

“Connectivity in the mind, the mind is a living organism, right? You have to keep it engaged, and in order to do that, learning things is important, but it’s also important to have social connection,” Johnston said.

That’s the goal of the new programming at the university where school officials will host a class once a week on Fridays for 10 weeks, starting Jan. 19.

“Trying to give them college, but they don’t have the homework, right? So, they get to come to campus each Friday, they get to learn about a variety of topics,” Vickie Wilkins said. “They get to chat with each other between the breaks and maybe meet a new friend.”

The weekly educational program, designed for people ages 50 plus, to learn about a variety of subjects, with topics covering a wide range of themes that include history, architecture and restoration, science, nature, technology, arts and literature, culture and diversity, local events, community connections, travel, ethics and more. Courses are taught by current and retired faculty from Tiffin University, as well as guest speakers.

Wilkins, director of ‘LIFE@TU,’ said Tiffin University strives to bring culture into the surrounding communities.

“You look around Seneca County, there isn’t, I would say, a ton of diversity, and so having our members come to campus and interact with our students and our faculty, they’re getting a diverse look at the world, and they don’t even have to leave home,” Wilkins said. “One of our sessions, this January, will be a panel of students from around the globe and our members will get to learn what it’s like to be a student here in rural Ohio.”

University officials said this holiday season the Lifelong Learning program will offer discounted admission tickets and memberships. The discounted price, per person, is $12.00 for individual sessions or $85.00 for a spring 2024 membership which also includes discounts to university athletic events, music/theatre events and the Cole Dinning Hall.

To register click this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.