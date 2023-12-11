Local group makes blankets for children with rare diseases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local kids battling rare diseases this holiday season have a key ally in their corner… their fellow kids!

A local group is coming together so that can have something to bundle up with for the holidays but that group isn’t your average organization. These kids aren’t spending their days away from school on the couch.

Cecilia Chowdhary said, “A lot of things you don’t learn in the classroom a lot of strengthening cooperation, communication, working in teams, and also working with compassion for a cause that’s bigger than yourself.”

Cecilia Chowdhary is a senior board member of The Avalon Foundation, a kid-driven organization that works to give back to their peers who have rare diseases in inspiration of Avalon herself.

Chowdhary said, “The second I heard about it I felt so moved by the cause I immediately needed to get involved and I’ve been involved ever since.”

Founding member Amelia Kanjuparamban said, “Watching her [Avalon] go through the treatment was really difficult so we all started this foundation to help other kids going through the same treatment.”

Cecilia started as a volunteer and has worked her way up to board member learning and growing at every stage.

Chowdhary said, “I think it’s such a great opportunity for me and them. It means a lot to me”

Today the group invited the community out to cut, twist, and tie blankets together and leave decorated cards to work toward something bigger than themselves at a young age.

Kanjuparamban said, ”Each person who comes and each time someone helps us in any compacity it’s helping a kid with Hypophosphatasia.”

For more ways to get involved you can visit this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.