13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Local group makes blankets for children with rare diseases

Local group makes blankets for children with rare diseases
By Jada Respress
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local kids battling rare diseases this holiday season have a key ally in their corner… their fellow kids!

A local group is coming together so that can have something to bundle up with for the holidays but that group isn’t your average organization. These kids aren’t spending their days away from school on the couch.

Cecilia Chowdhary said, “A lot of things you don’t learn in the classroom a lot of strengthening cooperation, communication, working in teams, and also working with compassion for a cause that’s bigger than yourself.”

Cecilia Chowdhary is a senior board member of The Avalon Foundation, a kid-driven organization that works to give back to their peers who have rare diseases in inspiration of Avalon herself.

Chowdhary said, “The second I heard about it I felt so moved by the cause I immediately needed to get involved and I’ve been involved ever since.”

Founding member Amelia Kanjuparamban said, “Watching her [Avalon] go through the treatment was really difficult so we all started this foundation to help other kids going through the same treatment.”

Cecilia started as a volunteer and has worked her way up to board member learning and growing at every stage.

Chowdhary said, “I think it’s such a great opportunity for me and them. It means a lot to me”

Today the group invited the community out to cut, twist, and tie blankets together and leave decorated cards to work toward something bigger than themselves at a young age.

Kanjuparamban said, ”Each person who comes and each time someone helps us in any compacity it’s helping a kid with Hypophosphatasia.”

For more ways to get involved you can visit this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit St.
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say

Latest News

Group creates 24-hour long wave of light remembering children who have died
Group creates 24-hour long wave of light remembering children who have died
Local group makes blankets for children with rare diseases
Local group makes blankets for children with rare diseases
Group creates 24-hour long wave of light remembering children who have died
Group creates 24-hour long wave of light remembering children who have died
5-year-old in stable condition after being shot
5-year-old in stable condition after West Toledo home shot up