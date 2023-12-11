13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man who died in Paulding County fire identified

It was reported that the victim recently moved from Indiana to Paulding County a few days...
It was reported that the victim recently moved from Indiana to Paulding County a few days before the fire.(MGN / Action News 5)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who died in a Paulding County house fire Friday night has been identified.

After an autopsy was performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Officer, the Paulding Country Coroner announced that the victim had been identified as 62-year-old Charles Smith.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that Smith recently moved from Indiana to the house located on the 200 block of Stafford St. in the Village of Cecil a few days before the fire.

The cause of the fire is has not been determined but is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends

Latest News

NHA, partners come together to open Aurora Senior Health Clinic
13abc's Hope For the Holidays Toy Drive
13abc's Hope For the Holidays Toy Drive
Court records show Michael Post is facing a charge of breaking and entering to commit theft or...
FLOCK cameras help catch Toledo breaking and entering suspects, police say
A Toledo Police vehicle at a crime scene investigation
TPD investigating report of drive-by shooting