Man who died in Paulding County fire identified

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who died in a Paulding County house fire Friday night has been identified.

After an autopsy was performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Officer, the Paulding Country Coroner announced that the victim had been identified as 62-year-old Charles Smith.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that Smith recently moved from Indiana to the house located on the 200 block of Stafford St. in the Village of Cecil a few days before the fire.

The cause of the fire is has not been determined but is currently under investigation.

