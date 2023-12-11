13abc Marketplace
Ohio Turnpike announces winners of snowplow naming contest

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the winners of it’s third annual Name-a-Snowplow contest.

This year, more than 3,600 names were submitted and nearly 8,100 votes were cast. According to the Ohio Turnpike, each winner will receive a $100 gift card.

The eight winners are:

  • Don’t Flurry Be Happy
    • Submitted by Denise Hocevar-Rendlesham of Chagrin Falls
    • Plow location: Kunkle Maintenance Building in Williams County
  • Blades of Flurry
    • Submitted by Cameryn Wise of Waterville
    • Plow location: Swanton Maintenance Building in Fulton County
  • We’re Off To See The Blizzard
    • Submitted by Philip Metro of Painesville
    • Plow location: Elmore Maintenance Building in Ottawa County
  • Hang On Scoopy
    • Submitted by Steven Borzymowski of Sandusky
    • Plow location: Castalia Maintenance Building in Erie County
  • Scoop! There It Is
    • Submitted by Annette Soule of Lorain
    • Plow location: Amherst Maintenance Building in Lorain County
  • Who Let The Plows Out
    • Submitted by Christie Williamson of Akron
    • Plow location: Boston Maintenance Building in Summit County
  • I’ve Got Friends In Snow Places
    • Submitted by Jacqueline Flowers of Austintown
    • Plow location: Hiram Maintenance Building in Portage County
  • Fast and Flurrious
    • Submitted by David Kelso of Boardman
    • Plow location: Canfield Maintenance Building in Mahoning County

“We thank everyone who participated in this year’s Name-a-Snowplow contest,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission in Berea, Ohio. “The Name-a-Snow contest serves as a reminder that roadway safety needs to be top-of-mind during the winter driving season.”

