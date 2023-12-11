Ohio Turnpike announces winners of snowplow naming contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the winners of it’s third annual Name-a-Snowplow contest.

This year, more than 3,600 names were submitted and nearly 8,100 votes were cast. According to the Ohio Turnpike, each winner will receive a $100 gift card.

The eight winners are:

Don’t Flurry Be Happy Submitted by Denise Hocevar-Rendlesham of Chagrin Falls Plow location: Kunkle Maintenance Building in Williams County

Blades of Flurry Submitted by Cameryn Wise of Waterville Plow location: Swanton Maintenance Building in Fulton County

We’re Off To See The Blizzard Submitted by Philip Metro of Painesville Plow location: Elmore Maintenance Building in Ottawa County

Hang On Scoopy Submitted by Steven Borzymowski of Sandusky Plow location: Castalia Maintenance Building in Erie County

Scoop! There It Is Submitted by Annette Soule of Lorain Plow location: Amherst Maintenance Building in Lorain County

Who Let The Plows Out Submitted by Christie Williamson of Akron Plow location: Boston Maintenance Building in Summit County

I’ve Got Friends In Snow Places Submitted by Jacqueline Flowers of Austintown Plow location: Hiram Maintenance Building in Portage County

Fast and Flurrious Submitted by David Kelso of Boardman Plow location: Canfield Maintenance Building in Mahoning County



“We thank everyone who participated in this year’s Name-a-Snowplow contest,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission in Berea, Ohio. “The Name-a-Snow contest serves as a reminder that roadway safety needs to be top-of-mind during the winter driving season.”

