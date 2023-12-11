Ohio Turnpike announces winners of snowplow naming contest
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the winners of it’s third annual Name-a-Snowplow contest.
This year, more than 3,600 names were submitted and nearly 8,100 votes were cast. According to the Ohio Turnpike, each winner will receive a $100 gift card.
The eight winners are:
- Don’t Flurry Be Happy
- Submitted by Denise Hocevar-Rendlesham of Chagrin Falls
- Plow location: Kunkle Maintenance Building in Williams County
- Blades of Flurry
- Submitted by Cameryn Wise of Waterville
- Plow location: Swanton Maintenance Building in Fulton County
- We’re Off To See The Blizzard
- Submitted by Philip Metro of Painesville
- Plow location: Elmore Maintenance Building in Ottawa County
- Hang On Scoopy
- Submitted by Steven Borzymowski of Sandusky
- Plow location: Castalia Maintenance Building in Erie County
- Scoop! There It Is
- Submitted by Annette Soule of Lorain
- Plow location: Amherst Maintenance Building in Lorain County
- Who Let The Plows Out
- Submitted by Christie Williamson of Akron
- Plow location: Boston Maintenance Building in Summit County
- I’ve Got Friends In Snow Places
- Submitted by Jacqueline Flowers of Austintown
- Plow location: Hiram Maintenance Building in Portage County
- Fast and Flurrious
- Submitted by David Kelso of Boardman
- Plow location: Canfield Maintenance Building in Mahoning County
“We thank everyone who participated in this year’s Name-a-Snowplow contest,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission in Berea, Ohio. “The Name-a-Snow contest serves as a reminder that roadway safety needs to be top-of-mind during the winter driving season.”
