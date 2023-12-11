13abc Marketplace
Start High School Basketball Coach accused of counterfeiting check meant for hospital

Sylvania Twp. Police say Matthew Wortham deposited a check mailed in a drop box at the Bancroft Post Office.
Matt Wortham, head basketball coach for Start High School in Toledo, faces a charge of...
Matt Wortham, head basketball coach for Start High School in Toledo, faces a charge of counterfeiting.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - You may have seen Matt Wortham on the sidelines as head basketball coach at Start High School. He’s now in the Lucas County Jail, accused of forging a check and signing it over to a limited liability company that he runs.

That check was last seen July 27, 2023, at the U.S. Post Office on Bancroft and Holland-Sylvania. The owner of Northwest Ohio Emergency Services tells detectives she put the check into the drop box intending to send it to the Paulding County Hospital.

Instead, investigators say someone made a counterfeit of the original. That fraudulent check was made out to Dres Housing, LLC. It was cashed through Citizens Bank via mobile deposit. The amount: $37,893.37.

Detectives say Wortham signed the back of the check and that on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, he is listed as the principal agent of Dres Housing. When Sylvania Township Police contacted Wortham in August 2023, an officer says their conversation “led him to believe Wortham was aware of the check.”

According to a police report, “Matthew stated that there could be some fraud happening, and that he wanted to meet with me in person to talk about it because he is a school teacher and a coach.” However, police say Wortham never called back.

This past weekend, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Wortham on an outstanding warrant for counterfeiting.

A spokesperson for Toledo Public Schools sent 13 Action News this statement: “Matt Wortham, a long-term substitute teacher for Toledo Public Schools and head basketball coach at Start High School has been placed on paid administrative leave due to an alleged violation of Board policy and unprofessional conduct. He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.”

Sylvania Municipal Court records do not yet list a scheduled hearing for Wortham. Meantime, police say they are looking into the possibility that more checks may have been stolen from the post office and deposited into the wrong accounts.

