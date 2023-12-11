Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI is investigating bomb threats emailed to several schools across Ohio that officials have determined aren’t credible, multiple districts and law enforcement agencies said Sunday night.

Districts that received the threats, including Sandusky City Schools, sent messages to parents Sunday night to assure them that they’re monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.

Lake Local Schools officials said they were among those who received the bomb threat. Police evacuated their buildings as a precaution Sunday and were conducting a “comprehensive search” of the school buildings. Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt told parents there will be an additional police presence on campus Monday.

Sandusky leaders said they’re conducting business as usual Monday as the investigation continues.

Fremont police said they also plan to increase their presence at school buildings throughout the day Monday.

Schools throughout Texas also received the mass email threat on Friday.

