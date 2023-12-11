TPD investigating report of drive-by shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting in Toledo on Sunday.

TPD records say officers found a 45-year-old man in his parked vehicle in the 2700 block of Lawrence around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they responded to Shotspotter alerts. He reported a Red Dodge Caliber drove by and the people inside shot at him.

The man was not hurt but his vehicle was hit by gunfire numerous times. Police say they found a vehicle matching the description parked in front of a home on Mayville not long after the incident with “possible evidence.”

The report did not mention the names of any possible shooters. The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

