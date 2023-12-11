UAW President addresses expected layoffs at Toledo Assembly Complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The President of the United Auto Workers addressed the anticipated layoffs at the Toledo Assembly Complex during a Facebook live on Monday.

Stellantis filed a WARN notice last week that shows 1225 workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex could face layoffs in February. UAW President Shawn Fain said Monday union leadership plans to meet with Stellantis this week to discuss the matter.

“At the end of the day, we put protections in our contract to protect our jobs; we’re not going to stand by for things that don’t follow the contract,” Fain said. “We put protections in there for a reason.”

Fain went on to say that the UAW is going to do everything it can between now and February to protect jobs.

“That’s a perfect point as we talk about organizing, why it’s important,” Fain said. “When you don’t have a union, you don’t have any say. They file those WARN notices, they come in tomorrow and lay you off, you have no recourse but to accept it. But with a union, you have a chance and you have a fight. We have a contract that says they can’t do certain things. It really makes the whole point for why you need to organize if you’re not union.”

A Stellantis spokesperson told 13 Action News last week up to 1225 people could be affected at the plant as it moves to a “traditional” two-shift operating pattern because of the need to manage sales of the vehicles they make to comply with California emissions regulations. The Toledo Assembly Complex has about 5,800 union workers there who walked off the job earlier this year during the UAW stand-up strike.

