12/12: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Breeze subsiding; sunny next few days
Chilly mornings, though sunshine continues for each afternoon for the rest of the week. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
It’s been a breezy start to the day with subfreezing windchill, though sunshine will win the day (and the next few days). Lows will bottom out in the low-20s thanks to dry air and clear skies, though the trade-off will be afternoon highs in the mid to upper-40s. Clouds return for the weekend, though nothing ought to fall from them as the dry pattern continues.

Chilly mornings, though sunshine continues for each afternoon for the rest of the week. Dan...
