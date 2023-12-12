12/12: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Breeze subsiding; sunny next few days
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
It’s been a breezy start to the day with subfreezing windchill, though sunshine will win the day (and the next few days). Lows will bottom out in the low-20s thanks to dry air and clear skies, though the trade-off will be afternoon highs in the mid to upper-40s. Clouds return for the weekend, though nothing ought to fall from them as the dry pattern continues.
