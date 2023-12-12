13abc Marketplace
12/12/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

12/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly, frost possible, lows in the mid to upper 20s. WEDNESDAY: A few early clouds, then mostly sunny, highs near 40. THURSDAY: Sunny, highs in the mid 40s. FRIDAY: Sunny, mild, highs in the mid to upper 40s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 40s. SUNDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, highs again in the mid 40s.

