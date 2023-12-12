13abc Marketplace
13th annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive collects more than 27,000 donations for kids in need

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s 13th annual annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive has collected 27,465 toys and counting to help local kids in need this holiday season.

Representatives with the Salvation Army tell us that number comes from the toys collected during our drive-thru bash on Friday, along with the toys collected at our partner locations. They expect more toys to roll in through the week, so our toy count will continue to grow.

Almost twice as many children are signed up for assistance this year in Lucas County alone, with 7,000 kids signed up to get toys through the program, according to Major J.R. Fritsch with the Salvation Army.

Beth Schwandt with the Salvation Army says about 3,500 families will receive assistance through the organization.

“What’s interesting is we’re seeing more and more working families coming to us for assistance,” Schwandt said. “That means more people are finding it difficult to make ends meet.”

The 13 Action News team is grateful for the generosity of this community for their donations throughout our toy drive.

