Bomb threat hoax made toward multiple schools throughout Ohio

Law enforcement officials determined the threats were not credible.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple schools in Northwest Ohio increased security Monday because of emailed bomb threats. Those threats were found to be not credible.

13 Action News’ Brenna Nye spoke with the chief of police of Lake Township and the superintendent of Perrysburg Local Schools who both say there was an increased police presence at the schools Monday.

Several schools across Northwest Ohio received a bomb threat email Sunday from an account claiming to be a Russian organization targeting American schools. Investigators determined the emails were part of a swatting campaign and not credible.

Although the threats are determined not credible, it’s still smart to play it safe.

“They really believed it was a non-credible threat and a hoax, but when it comes to the safety of our children, I don’t think we can just dismiss it right off the bat,” Lake Township chief of police, Mark Hummer said.

Lake High School was one of the districts to receive the threats. Hummer told Nye, even if a threat seems to be fake, it’s always good to error on the side of caution.

“Just really not only for the safety, but for the peace of mind. We don’t want our parents scared to death to send their kids to school. We don’t want the kids scared. So the police are there and makes it a little safer,” Hummer said.

Perrysburg was another district that received the email.

“There was added attentiveness to the schools today, and certainly anytime anything like that happens, you need to take it seriously. You need to take it to that next level of awareness and I think we’ve done that well here,” superintendent of Perrysburg Schools, Tom Hosler said.

Hosler said a notice was sent to parents Sunday night, and police presence was consistent on Monday.

“You can think all the things you want, but you just don’t know. So it goes back to that kind of expression, ‘Trust but verify.’ You trust that this is a hoax and you think it is, but you need to verify that that is in fact what it is,” Hosler said.

“We’ve got to do everything we can. We always ask everybody, ever since 9/11, if you see something that looks suspicious, call us. We’ll check it. Nothing is a silly call to us if it makes you uncomfortable,” Hummer said.

The FBI is investigating the bomb threats. They released a statement Monday saying in part that they are aware of the “hoax incidents” and are taking the threats seriously. They ask that you report any and all suspicious activity or individual to your local law enforcement immediately.

