Browns lose another offensive tackle as Jedrick Wills Jr. has season-ending knee surgery

The Cleveland Browns lost their second starting offensive tackle in two days as Jedrick Wills Jr. underwent season-ending knee surgery
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns lost their second starting offensive tackle in two days as Jedrick Wills Jr. underwent season-ending knee surgery Tuesday.

Wills had been on injured reserve since Nov. 7, and the Browns (8-5) had hoped the left tackle would be able to return at some point this season. However, the 2020 first-round pick from Alabama elected to have an operation.

Wills' surgery was performed by head team physician Dr. James Voos. The team said “a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.”

In May, the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on Wills' rookie contract with a base salary of $14 million next season.

Wills injured his knee in Cleveland's 27-0 win over Arizona on Nov. 5.

On Monday, the Browns said rookie right tackle Dawand Jones is done for the season. The 6-foot-8, 375-pound Jones is scheduled to have surgery on his right knee after he got hurt during practice last week. He sat out Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

A fourth-round pick from Ohio State, Jones had a strong season after replacing starter Jack Conklin, who tore knee ligaments in the season opener against Cincinnati.

The Browns have managed to stay in the playoff hunt despite being decimated by key injuries on offense. They're without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), running back Nick Chubb (knee) and now their top three tackles.

Geron Christian has been filling in for Wills and James Hudson III started on Sunday in Jones' spot.

Cleveland, which is currently in the No. 5 spot in the AFC, hosts Chicago on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

