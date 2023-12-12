City of Bowling Green Prosecutor’s office adds first ‘victim advocate’

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a first for the city of Bowling Green and a voice for those who may not have one.

Monica DeLeon has spent her career working with victims caught in the court system. She’s bringing that knowledge to Bowling Green Municipal Court as the city’s first victim advocate through the prosecutor’s office.

“Not only do you have this messy piece going on in someone’s life, you have this court process that typically someone is not aware of the different types of hearing, what that even means, or what is needed of them to help this court process,” DeLeon said.

Those messy pieces could include a victim involved in domestic violence, assault, or even stalking.

“Sometimes we’ll be in court, they hear terminology they might not understand, so I’m kind of there, to give them a better understanding, what that means,” DeLeon said.

DeLeon’s work doesn’t always happen inside the courtroom.

“Maybe moving out of your home. So, I could be connecting with like JFS (Juvenile Family Services), trying to get some other resources that might be available to them to help with that assistance,” DeLeon said.

Alyssa Blackburn, prosecutor for the city of Bowling Green, said the hiring of DeLeon was spurred by the recent passage of Marsy’s Law in Ohio.

“Just recently it became part of the Ohio Constitution, these victims have a right to have an advocate present,” Blackburn said. “Whether that be Monica or another individual.

“They also have the right to be present for hearings, be notified about hearings, let them know as far as when someone is released from custody,” Blackburn said. “There are all these rights that are now in the Ohio Constitution because of Marsy’s Law.”

For DeLeon, who grew up in Bowling Green, and spent the last 25 years as a victim advocate for the Wood County Prosecutor’s office, being a victim advocate with the city is a chance to give back to her community.

“I’ve always been a part of this community, and I’m excited to try to bring a piece that to better our community, and I think that this can certainly only better the city of Bowling Green,” DeLeon said.

