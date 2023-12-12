Community comes together to support baby of couple killed in Wood County crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is coming together to help the baby of a local couple killed in a crash. Jacob Hahn and his fiancée Savannah Harding were killed Saturday night in a three vehicle crash in Wood County. They leave behind an 8-month-old son.

Several efforts are underway to help, including a fundraiser at an Ottawa County restaurant. The owners of Rayz Cafe in Genoa didn’t know Harding or Hahn but they wanted to do something to help the couple’s son, Beckett.

The crash happened along Fremont Pike near the intersection of Lemoyne Road. A night that so many lives were forever changed in a split second. Hahn and Harding were engaged to be married next June.

“This tragedy touches people, and so many want to help,” Issac St. Marie, a co-owner of Rayz Cafe said.

The owners and staff at Rayz came up with a simple way for people to help. St. Marie says from open to close on Wednesday, 10% of food sales both dine in and carry out, will be donated to help Beckett.

“It’s a young family, so it resonates with me. I have a young family. I saw a picture of the couple and you can see the love between them,” St. Marie said.

“We’ve always been a family-oriented business here. I’ve been here for more than 20 years. We’ve done multiple fundraisers for anybody in need. If we can help, we do. This story pulls at your heartstrings. We want to try to help ease the pain of this terrible situation they’re going through,” Loretta Paul, the GM of Rayz said.

“We have people making reservations and others who want to write a check for donations. We have doubled our staff tomorrow from open to close to try to make it easy,” Paul said.

Genoa, is a small community with a big heart for helping others.

“There are a lot of people who are driven to give back and help out a neighbor,” St. Marie said.

There are a several other community efforts to help raise money for Beckett.

DeSTAZio’s Pizza in Elmore is donating a percentage of Tuesday’s sales to Beckett. Unvaulted Treasures in Luckey is collecting gift cards, cash and baby supplies for Beckett until Dec. 23. The shop is also donating 5% of sales from now until Dec. 23. You can also mail checks to Unvaulted Treasures PO Box 444 Luckey, Ohio 43443 and put Beckett donation in the memo line.

The owners of Dino’s Restaurant in Maumee set up a memorial account at Genoa Bank for donations that will be used to help with Beckett’s care. You can make a donation at any Genoa Bank branch.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Hammons was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Saturday’s crash on Fremont Pike. They say she was speeding when she rear-ended a vehicle, causing it to crash into another car head-on, killing the young couple. A judge set Hammons’ bond at $500,000 on Monday. She’s due back in court Dec. 14.

