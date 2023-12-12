December 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low to middle 40s. High clouds return tonight and early Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon will bring a high in the upper 30 with a mostly sunny sky. Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Similar high temperatures are expected Saturday through Monday with more clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday next week are expected to be cooler, but another warm up is likely late next week into Christmas weekend.

