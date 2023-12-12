13abc Marketplace
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program

The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine released new details on Tuesday about his new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program.

DeWine’s office says the program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.

“Housing needs are present all across Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “Through this program, we have the opportunity to support new investments in housing construction that will help cultivate vibrant neighborhoods and stimulate economic vitality.”

The program will provide $100 million in grants for landbanks to purchase, rehabilitate or build qualifying residential properties for income-eligible Ohioans. In addition, DeWine’s office says $50 million in nonrefundable tax credits will go toward qualifying rehabs and new construction once a property is sold.

“By ensuring all current and future Ohioans have access to affordable housing, we are not only meeting the basic needs of our residents but also laying the foundation for sustainable economic development,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “As companies continue to invest in Ohio, we will need the housing stock to support that growth and prepare our communities for the opportunities those businesses bring.”

According to DeWine’s office, the application period will be open on Jan. 9, 2024 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2024. Rolling applications will be accepted from Feb. 12, 2024 to May 31, 2024 as funds are available.

A webinar will be held on Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. to present the program guidelines in detail and to allow for interested parties to ask questions.

For more information, and to see the program guidelines, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

