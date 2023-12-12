Gov. DeWine announces H2Ohio Expansion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The H2Ohio Program began in 2019 looking into low-income areas, creating wetlands statewide, and reducing algae bloom that’s causing runoff into Lake Erie.

H2Ohio will get about $270 million in funding. $47 million of that will be used to look at issues impacting river health.

The expansion will on PFAS or “forever chemicals” which are manmade compounded used in production and are linked to a number of health issues including cancer and high cholesterol.

The Ohio EPA will collect water samples from 29 Ohio rivers including The Maumee River to measure PFAS contamination.

Gov. Mike Dewine said, “Again, information is important. Part of our announcement today is we’re going to continue to spend money and do the things to test it so we can let people know what PFAs is and then work with local communities to protect people from it.”

Removing dams that are doing more harm to the water quality than good and protecting riverside forests are a part of the expansion as well.

Lake Erie waterkeeper Sandy Bihn believes there may be something missing from the expansion.

Bihn said, “The amount of manure being placed close to the barns that runs off into the field tiles in the ditches and streams and Ohio refuses to address the manure issue and until they do that Lake Erie will not recover.”

Bihn says that tracking the manure runoff could improve the water quality of Lake Erie and she believes its possible.

“I wish that being done for Lake Erie. I was reading and was like “Hey!” you know here’s PFAS and this is exactly what you should do. You should look for where the greatest amounts are and where you can get your biggest bang for your buck and where you can clean it up. Why not reducing sources in Lake Erie the same way?”, Bihn said.

The PFAS river sampling is projected to be complete in Fall of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.