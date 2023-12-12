13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Gov. DeWine announces H2Ohio Expansion

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a program expansion for H2Ohio to work on the health of Ohio’s largest rivers.
By Jada Respress
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The H2Ohio Program began in 2019 looking into low-income areas, creating wetlands statewide, and reducing algae bloom that’s causing runoff into Lake Erie.

H2Ohio will get about $270 million in funding. $47 million of that will be used to look at issues impacting river health.

The expansion will on PFAS or “forever chemicals” which are manmade compounded used in production and are linked to a number of health issues including cancer and high cholesterol.

The Ohio EPA will collect water samples from 29 Ohio rivers including The Maumee River to measure PFAS contamination.

Gov. Mike Dewine said, “Again, information is important. Part of our announcement today is we’re going to continue to spend money and do the things to test it so we can let people know what PFAs is and then work with local communities to protect people from it.”

Removing dams that are doing more harm to the water quality than good and protecting riverside forests are a part of the expansion as well.

Lake Erie waterkeeper Sandy Bihn believes there may be something missing from the expansion.

Bihn said, “The amount of manure being placed close to the barns that runs off into the field tiles in the ditches and streams and Ohio refuses to address the manure issue and until they do that Lake Erie will not recover.”

Bihn says that tracking the manure runoff could improve the water quality of Lake Erie and she believes its possible.

“I wish that being done for Lake Erie. I was reading and was like “Hey!” you know here’s PFAS and this is exactly what you should do. You should look for where the greatest amounts are and where you can get your biggest bang for your buck and where you can clean it up. Why not reducing sources in Lake Erie the same way?”, Bihn said.

The PFAS river sampling is projected to be complete in Fall of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends

Latest News

December 12th Weather Forecast
Police arrested squatters who were staying at the Covenant House Apartments in Toledo.
TPD releases body cam footage of squatters arrested at Covenant House Apartments
12/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
There are hundreds of unsolved homicides. Some families have spent decades waiting for answers.
I-TEAM Case Files: A year in review